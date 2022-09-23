Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,608 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,374,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $71.60.
