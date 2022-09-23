Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.14.

CMG stock opened at $1,588.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,595.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,475.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

