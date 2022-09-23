Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $287.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.06 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

