Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

