Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,692 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

