Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

