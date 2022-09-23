Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

