Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,074 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 248,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,556. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,224,239 shares of company stock worth $9,140,244 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

