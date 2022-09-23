Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 3,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 18.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $57.36. 1,598,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.