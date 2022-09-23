Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.07. 891,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,099. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $146.38 and a one year high of $202.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

