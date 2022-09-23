Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $15.14 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.