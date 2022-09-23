Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.31. 38,788,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,305,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

