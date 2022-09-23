Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,347 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of XL Fleet worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 107.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,873,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 49,957.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 6,871,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 318,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 433.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 902,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 37.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 296,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,837. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.91. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

