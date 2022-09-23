Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.5 %

MA stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $296.59 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

