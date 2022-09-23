MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $360.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

