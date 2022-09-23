Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. 10,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

