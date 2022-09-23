Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 469,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

