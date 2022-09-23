Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $715.04

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 715.04 ($8.64) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($7.85). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.04), with a volume of 15,295 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £317.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,936.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 669.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.36.
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
