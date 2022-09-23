Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $715.04

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 715.04 ($8.64) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($7.85). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.04), with a volume of 15,295 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £317.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,936.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 669.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.36.

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.50%.

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.