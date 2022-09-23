MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.56. 3,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 658,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.
MaxCyte Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
