Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after buying an additional 819,016 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 807,066 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,887,000 after purchasing an additional 595,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,774,000 after acquiring an additional 325,676 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

