Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 17,540 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $44.39. 3,329,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,418. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

