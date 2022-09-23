Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,028,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 416,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,922,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,537.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

SUSL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 521,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,222. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42.

