Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BX traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,471,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
