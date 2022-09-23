Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36,823 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 736,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,558,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 5,480,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

