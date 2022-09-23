Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,383. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.