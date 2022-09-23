Mayport LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mayport LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 66,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 615,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69,639 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 979.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 160,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 145,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

