Mayport LLC Takes $640,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $817.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $798.49 and its 200 day moving average is $712.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

