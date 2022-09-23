McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,654. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $888.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

