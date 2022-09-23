McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,343,000 after buying an additional 167,661 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 513,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

