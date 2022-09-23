McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.75 and a 200 day moving average of $431.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
