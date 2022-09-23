McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.75 and a 200 day moving average of $431.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.