McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $319.48. 48,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.92 and a 200-day moving average of $363.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

