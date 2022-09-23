McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $219.41. 102,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,184. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

