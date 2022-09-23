McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after buying an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 10,086,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

