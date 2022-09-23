McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. 216,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

