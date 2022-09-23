McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 153.8% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.83 and a 200 day moving average of $364.65. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

