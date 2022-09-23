McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 772 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.46. 137,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

