Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after buying an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

