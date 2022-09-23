Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.