Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 208,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,817. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

