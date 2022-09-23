MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,133 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.42 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

