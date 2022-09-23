Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Anne E. Sellers Purchases 4,000 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 102,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,034. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

