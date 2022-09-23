Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) SVP Terry A. Oznick Buys 2,000 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

MBINN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 41,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

