MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.90 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.64.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 17.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

