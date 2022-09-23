MetaMUI (MMUI) 1-Day Volume Tops $85,654.00

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $118.05 million and $85,654.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $339.73 or 0.01819492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

