Metaverse Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,848.00 (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Metaverse Index has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Index coin can now be bought for about $28.54 or 0.00151225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index Profile

Metaverse Index’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 167,281 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

