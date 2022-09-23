Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 323,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,522. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

