Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,646. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

