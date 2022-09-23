Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,760 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $100.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
