MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 44603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.