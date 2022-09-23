Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Trading Up 1.2%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.69 and last traded at $160.69. Approximately 2,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 602,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.75. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

